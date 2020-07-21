Expand / Collapse search

PD: Woman found dead at Phoenix apartment, suspect arrested

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 50 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PD: Woman found dead at Phoenix apartment, suspect sought

PHOENIX - Police say a homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead at a Phoenix apartment complex.

Phoenix police say 50-year-old Lori Bourque was found dead on July 20 after officers and firefighters responded to reports of an injured person at an apartment located near 15th Avenue and Camelback Road.

After Bourque was found, firefighters identified a hazmat situation at the apartment and stabilized it.

The suspect is identified as 46-year-old Kenneth Benson. He was booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6141 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

46-year-old Kenneth Benson

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters