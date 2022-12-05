Expand / Collapse search
Pedestrian dies in west Phoenix hit-and-run crash

By Brent Corrado
Crime and Public Safety
PHOENIX - An investigation is underway in west Phoenix after police say a pedestrian died after being hit by a car.

Phoenix Police say the crash happened near 35th Avenue and McDowell Road. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the unidentified victim lying in the roadway. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver who hit the pedestrian fled the scene after the crash.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect's vehicle.

Roads in the area were shut down overnight, but they have since reopened.

No further details were released.

An investigation is underway in west Phoenix after police say a pedestrian died after being hit by a car.

