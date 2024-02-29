Pedestrian hit, killed by cars on I-17 in Phoenix

The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 are back open in Phoenix after a pedestrian was hit by multiple cars on the freeway and was killed.

The collision happened near 19th Avenue after a witness reportedly saw a person running onto the freeway just before midnight, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The victim was not identified. The drivers involved in the collision stayed at the scene.

The freeway was shut down for several hours, but it reopened at around 5 a.m. on Feb. 29.

Map of where the crash happened