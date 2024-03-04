Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Mesa

Police are investigating a deadly collision involving a pedestrian and a train near a Mesa intersection.

Mesa Police say a pedestrian was hit by a Union Pacific train on March 4 near Broadway Road and MacDonald.

"Officers are at the scene trying to determine how the incident occurred," police said. "Representatives from the train company are also on the way to this location."

A pedestrian died on March 4 after being hit by a train near Broadway Road and MacDonald in Mesa, police said. (Rick Davis)

The victim was not identified.

Traffic in the area is restricted. Drivers should avoid the area.

Map of where the collision happened