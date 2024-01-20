Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by light rail train in Phoenix

PHOENIX - A pedestrian was hit by a light rail train in central Phoenix on Saturday evening, the Phoenix Fire Department said on Jan. 20.

A man in his 50s appears to have been hit by a light rail train near Central Avenue and Thomas Road around 7 p.m. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, says Phoenix Fire Capt. Shaun DuBois.

No more information was made available.

