Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by light rail train in Phoenix
PHOENIX - A pedestrian was hit by a light rail train in central Phoenix on Saturday evening, the Phoenix Fire Department said on Jan. 20.
A man in his 50s appears to have been hit by a light rail train near Central Avenue and Thomas Road around 7 p.m. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, says Phoenix Fire Capt. Shaun DuBois.
No more information was made available.
Map of the area where the incident happened: