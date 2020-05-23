Pedestrian in wheelchair struck and killed in Chandler, police say

article

The Chandler Police Department responded to a report of a driver hitting a pedestrian Saturday night.

At around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Arizona Avenue and Elgin Street. There, rescue crews pronounced the pedestrian, identified as 41-year-old Rosario Ortiz, deceased.

Officials say a pedestrian in a wheelchair was crossing Arizona Avenue when a vehicle traveling southbound in the right line hit her.

The driver remained at the scene.

Investigators determined speed, impairment and distraction were not contributing factors to the crash.

Traffic was restricted in the area Saturday night.