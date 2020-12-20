Pedestrian struck, killed in Phoenix and a teen was arrested in connection

A 17-year-old driver was arrested in connection to a deadly crash after Phoenix Police say he struck a pedestrian in the early hours of Sunday, Dec. 20.

At around 1:10 a.m., officers responded to reports of a car crash where someone was hurt in the area of 12th Street and Broadway Road.

Police learned a male pedestrian was hit by the driver of a Ford Crown Victoria and it's believed speed was a factor in the crash.

The teen will be booked into jail on suspicion of charges related to the crash, police say.

Neither the victim or the suspect were identified.