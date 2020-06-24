Penske truck possibly involved in Glendale hit-and-run that critically injured a man

article

The Glendale Police Department says a large, yellow Penske rental truck was possibly involved in a Wednesday hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a man.

The crash happened at 51st and Grand avenues during the afternoon. Police say a 25-year-old man was hit and is at the hospital in critical condition.

There are several road closures in the area. Bethany Home Road is closed from 47th to 55th avenues and Grand Avenue is closed from Missouri to Maryland avenues.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or Glendale PD at 623-930-3000.