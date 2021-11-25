Peoria family thankful as boy begins recovery from rare, serious COVID-19 symptom

As the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to remain high, more and more children are experiencing a rare and potentially life-threatening symptom.

A 9-year-old Peoria boy is one survivor, and his family is thankful for that on Thanksgiving Day.

Caden is taking it easy this Thanksgiving, as he recovers from Multi-Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C). MIS-C is a rare symptom that develops weeks after a child seemingly gets over COVID-19.

Weeks after thinking Caden was over the virus, he developed a high fever. Then, Caden's mother, Sarah Veysey, noticed a rash.

"It just looked weird. It was a spot., and I pulled his pajama shirt down, and there were spots all over his chest and back, and I thought something is not right," said Veysey.

Caden's parents took him to the emergency room, and then experience was traumatic for all involved.

"They took his blood pressure," said Veysey. "His blood pressure was extremely low."

According to the CDC, kids with MIS-C experience inflammation of the organs, including the heart, lungs, and kidneys.

Caden spent about a week in the hospital.

"He’s very lucky we got in early," said Veysey. "His heart got inflammation. The echocardiogram came out good. There are some children who have very serious heart injuries."

As they gather around the table this Thanksgiving, Caden's family is counting their blessings.

"We're very grateful to be together," said Veysey.

The CDC recommends taking children to the emergency room right away if they show symptoms such as a rash, confusion, pain in the chest, abdominal pain, or trouble breathing after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

