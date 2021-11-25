Body found in burning car: Buckeye PD

Officials with the Buckeye Police Department say they are launching an investigation after the body of a man was found inside a burning car on Thanksgiving Day.

According to a statement, officers responded to calls of a car fire at around 5:00 a.m. in a residential neighborhood near Southern Avenue and Watson Road.

"A vehicle parked in a driveway was found on fire with flames extending to the home. Fire crews put out the fire and discovered a body inside the vehicle," a portion of the statement read.

Police officials say they are not releasing the person's identity at this time, pending confirmation from the medical examiner's office and notification of next of kin.

Neighbors react

People living in the area say they were in the middle of Thanksgiving Day preparations when the sirens caught their attention.

"Making dinner for my kids and grandkids, and then I see a lot of lights on," said Beatrice Morales.

The family said when they learned what happened, they got scared. The family recently moved to the area from Downtown Phoenix, and Morales said she did not expect something like this to happen so close to her new home.

"It makes me feel said. I mean, there's evil around the world, everything coming around," said Oscar Morales. "All we can do it hope for better days and hopefully nothing like that ever happens again around here."



"Detectives are investigating the cause of the fire, but at this time, it appears to have been a mechanical issue. The fire is not considered suspicious," a portion of the statement read.

