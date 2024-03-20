Peoria kid on bike rushed to hospital after being hit by a driver, PD says

A kid was hit by a driver while riding a bike in Peoria on Wednesday night, police say.

The incident happened near Jomax Road and 83rd Avenue. The child was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Peoria Police said. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

"Impairment is not believed to be a factor and it is unknown if speeds are a factor," Peoria Police Officer Kristopher Babros said.

No more information was provided.

