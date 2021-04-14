PGA Tour, DraftKings detail how sports betting will look at TPC Scottsdale

article

Arizona remains one signature away from legalizing sports betting, but a deal is already inked to build the first-of-its-kind sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale.

PGA Tour and DraftKings have teamed up for the new addition. The high-end sportsbook will be located on the course, a place where fans can watch and wager all year long.

The Waste Management Phoenix Open is famous for its party atmosphere, and now, fans will be soon able to keep the party going, before and after the tournament at the sportsbook.

"We are in uncharted territory, we’ve got a blank canvas, and we are excited to start drawing," says Norb Gambuzza with PGA Tour.

The sportsbook announcement comes just two days after Arizona lawmakers passed a bill that legalizes sports betting in the state.

The PGA Tour is looking at three possible locations at TPC Scottsdale, but the famous arena like 16th Hole is not one of them.

"Very high end, very premium, fun dynamic sports environment with great food and great atmosphere," Gambuzza says of the environment the sportsbook will have.

"You'll be able to go in there, there will be massive televisions, video screens and boards with odds," says Ezra Kucharz, DraftKings chief business officer, adding, "You go from this passive lean-back experience to this lean-forward experience that fans love."

However, it’ll be a couple of years before their vision, becomes reality.

"Early 2023 when we expect the Super Bowl to be in Phoenix, we put our stake in the ground, we want this sportsbook to open with all its glory, coinciding with the Super Bowl," Gambuzza says.

Governor Doug Ducey is expected to sign the bill before the end of this week.