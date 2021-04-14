PGA Tour, DraftKings detail how sports betting will look at TPC Scottsdale

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from WED 12:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
10
Red Flag Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Red Flag Warning
until WED 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MDT until THU 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Wind Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
until WED 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MDT until THU 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains

PGA Tour, DraftKings detail how sports betting will look at TPC Scottsdale

By
Published 
Arizona
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - Arizona remains one signature away from legalizing sports betting, but a deal is already inked to build the first-of-its-kind sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale.

PGA Tour and DraftKings have teamed up for the new addition. The high-end sportsbook will be located on the course, a place where fans can watch and wager all year long.

The Waste Management Phoenix Open is famous for its party atmosphere, and now, fans will be soon able to keep the party going, before and after the tournament at the sportsbook.

"We are in uncharted territory, we’ve got a blank canvas, and we are excited to start drawing," says Norb Gambuzza with PGA Tour.

The sportsbook announcement comes just two days after Arizona lawmakers passed a bill that legalizes sports betting in the state.

The PGA Tour is looking at three possible locations at TPC Scottsdale, but the famous arena like 16th Hole is not one of them.

PGA Tour, DraftKings opening sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale

The PGA Tour and the daily fantasy sports site DraftKings announced they will open a retail sportsbook at the TPC Scottsdale. The announcement comes after Arizona lawmakers approved House Bill 2772, which clears the way for sports betting and fantasy sports to operate legally.

"Very high end, very premium, fun dynamic sports environment with great food and great atmosphere," Gambuzza says of the environment the sportsbook will have.

"You'll be able to go in there, there will be massive televisions, video screens and boards with odds," says Ezra Kucharz, DraftKings chief business officer, adding, "You go from this passive lean-back experience to this lean-forward experience that fans love."

However, it’ll be a couple of years before their vision, becomes reality.

"Early 2023 when we expect the Super Bowl to be in Phoenix, we put our stake in the ground, we want this sportsbook to open with all its glory, coinciding with the Super Bowl," Gambuzza says.

Governor Doug Ducey is expected to sign the bill before the end of this week.