Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix child hospitalized after accidentally shooting themselves

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police say a young child is in critical but stable condition after they accidentally shot themselves at a Phoenix apartment on Saturday.

The shooting happened near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road after the child somehow managed to get ahold of a gun inside the apartment.

The child was struck by a bullet after mishandling the gun and was taken to the hospital, officials said. 

No one else was injured. The investigation is ongoing.

More Arizona headlines