Phoenix child hospitalized after accidentally shooting themselves
PHOENIX - Police say a young child is in critical but stable condition after they accidentally shot themselves at a Phoenix apartment on Saturday.
The shooting happened near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road after the child somehow managed to get ahold of a gun inside the apartment.
The child was struck by a bullet after mishandling the gun and was taken to the hospital, officials said.
No one else was injured. The investigation is ongoing.