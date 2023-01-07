Expand / Collapse search

Tennessee residents accused of sexually exploiting underage girl in eastern Arizona

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
SPRINGERVILLE, Ariz. - Police in eastern Arizona have arrested three people for sexual exploitation after they were allegedly found in a hotel room with an underage girl.

Springerville police launched an investigation on Dec. 31 after receiving a report of a runaway juvenile. The mother said that she was concerned that her daughter was talking to unknown adults on social media, according to police.

The case led officers to a local hotel, where they found the missing girl along with three adults.

The adults were identified as 34-year-old George Johnson, 29-year-old Kimberly Aldridge, and 74-year-old Leslie Johnson. All of them are Tennessee residents, police said.

All three have been booked into Apache County Jail and face a litany of charges, including sexual exploitation of a minor, aggravated lure of a minor for sexual exploitation, custodial interference, kidnapping and weapons misconduct.

The girl was reunited with her mother safe and in good health, officials said.

