Phoenix couple gets married at retirement center so grandmother could safely attend

It may not have been the wedding venue they had planned for, but one valley couple's wedding was still special. They chose to tie the knot at a Phoenix retirement home for a very special reason.

"Her being here is why we're doing it outside in the heat."

Jenn Schroeder and Felipe Enriquez said "I do" in the courtyard of the Mariposa Point at Algodon Center Senior Living Home on July 11, all while Schroeder's grandmother watched through a window.

Because of the coronavirus restrictions, Schroeder hadn't seen her grandmother in months, but she knew she needed to find a way for her to be at her wedding.

"I haven't hugged her in six months and that's hard."

And after working it out with the senior living community, her grandmother had a front-row seat.

"My grandmother is 91 and having her at the wedding and being present is what's most important to us," Schroeder said.

She even got to say a few words to the newly married couple and be a part of the wedding photos, a way for Schroeder to show her grandmother the love she's shown her all these years.

"She's got a heart of gold and she loves you unconditionally. It doesn't matter what you've been through in life, she loves you and she's there with open arms."

Safety protocols were followed for the ceremony. Only eight other guests were allowed to attend and masks were required.