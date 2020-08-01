Phoenix crews extinguish mobile home fire near 18th Street and Camelback

Phoenix fire crews put out flames coming from a mobile home near 18th Street and Camelback on the night of July 31.

First responders found smoke and fire coming from the roof of the home and quickly began putting out the fire, which damaged a nearby trailer.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

