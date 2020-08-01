Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
6
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Yuma County, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Phoenix crews extinguish mobile home fire near 18th Street and Camelback

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix fire crews put out flames coming from a mobile home near 18th Street and Camelback on the night of July 31.

First responders found smoke and fire coming from the roof of the home and quickly began putting out the fire, which damaged a nearby trailer.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Download FOX 10 apps for local breaking news and weather.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news.