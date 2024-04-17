Phoenix driver arrested after nearly hitting officers while being pulled over, PD says

A Phoenix driver who was being pulled over by police officers took off Wednesday afternoon and nearly hit them, the department said.

The incident happened near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road around 4:30 p.m. on April 17.

"The officers followed the suspect vehicle as additional resources responded. During this time, the suspect's car nearly struck another patrol vehicle as it continued to drive recklessly and remained in the area," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky.

The driver was tracked by helicopter and on the ground, eventually being taken into custody near 53rd Avenue and Indian School Road.

There were no injuries to the officers. The suspect hasn't been named.

No more information is available.

Map of where the suspect was taken into custody: