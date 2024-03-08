Phoenix family seeks answers in shooting that killed their loved one

A local family is begging for help amid a search for the person or persons responsible for the death of their loved one.

Officers say 30-year-old Ruben Fierro was shot near 40th Avenue and Van Buren on the night of Mar 4. Fierro died at the scene, and the suspect reportedly fled before officers arrived.

"It's the middle of the street, like he was walking. It just amazes me someone would have the guts to perform that kind of terrible act," said one of Fierro's sisters.

Members of Fierro’s family say he was a very kind soul, and very non-confrontational.

"He loved low-riders," said the sister. "He was good with his hands, and could fix anything. He would send his friends encouraging messages like ‘God is opening up doors for you.’"

While the sister was not comfortable showing her face, she was brave enough to share her voice.

"If they thought that he was just someone who didn’t have someone, then they are sorely mistaken," said the sister. "He has a lot of people who care for him."

Detectives do have a video that shows a white SUV. They say it was driven by the suspect or suspects in the case.

"I know somebody had to have seen something," said the sister. "There’s no way Van Buren [Street] and 40th [Avenue] at 8:00 p.m. was an empty street on a Monday."

As loved ones mourn Fierro, they say they want answers.

"My vow to my brother is that I am going to find out who did this," said the sister. "I am going to find out who did this. Justice will be served. They will stand trial, and will be convicted."

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

