Phoenix family with toddler and twin babies wins free pool fence

A donation will make a Phoenix family home safer by installing a fence around their family's pool.

The Cotoia family won a free pool barrier thanks to Fulton Homes Fence Patrol, Katchakid and Hot 97.5.

Joseph and Vanessa Cotoia say this gift couldn't come at a better time with a toddler and new twin baby boys.

"We have this whole new routine that we're trying to figure out with the boys and I think it's just one of those things that I can sit at the dinner table and not have to worry about this for a little bit," Joseph Cotoia said.

According to the CDC, drownings are the second leading cause of death among children under 14 years old.

Installing a fence around your pool can reduce that risk by 83 percent.

"We've been doing this for about two decades and we're keeping families safe here in the Valley," Korenna Wilson of Fulton Homes said.

Each year, Fulton Homes helps four families with a free pool fence. These families are nominated through a contest on Hot 97.5 and then randomly selected. You can even nominate yourself. This family was nominated by their friend Erika.

They're grateful she did.

"When we bought the home, we thought it would be our forever home. But now with this pool fence, it definitely feels more like a forever family home," Vanessa said.

"My anxiety level has definitely gone down as a mom, you're worried about all sorts of things. It's huge. Words can't express."

The radio station is now looking for the next three winners.