Phoenix Fire: 2 people hurt following 5-car crash

A spokesperson with the Phoenix Fire Department said on May 30 that a five-car crash along I-17 resulted in two eople being sent to the hospital.

According to a statement, one of the five cars involved had caught fire, but the fire was quickly extinguished by crews on scene. The two people taken to the hospital were identified as an 18-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man. The 18-year-old was listed in critical condition.

ADOT officials say at one point, I-17's southbound lanes are closed near Indian School Road, and all traffic must exit at Camelback. All lanes have since reopened.

