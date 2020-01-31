Phoenix Fire: 4 people suffered serious injuries after car crashed into North Phoenix bus stop

Phoenix Fire crews are investigating an incident where a vehicle ran into a bus stop in North Phoenix Thursday night.

According to officials, the crash happened in the area of Greenway Parkway and Waltann Lane. Fire officials say four people were treated for injuries. Of the four people, two are described as adult men in extremely critical condition, and the other two, identified as an adult woman and an adult man, suffered serious injuries but are in stable condition.

All four people injured were taken to trauma centers, fire officials say.

No names have been released in this case.

