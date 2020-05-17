Phoenix fire crews rescue injured tree trimmer - and finish the yard work
article
PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire crews went beyond the call of duty after helping rescue a man who fell 15 feet while trimming a tree for an elderly woman on May 17.
Officials say the man was treated and taken to the hospital in stable condition - but their job wasn't over yet.
"Station 25 grabbed rakes & finished the job," the fire department wrote in a tweet.
Their tweet describes the situation well: "Customer service means more than just putting out fires & helping those that are sick or injured."