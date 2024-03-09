Phoenix firefighter accused of causing $25K of damage to a townhome during alleged romantic dispute

A Phoenix firefighter was arrested after police say he caused more than $25,000 of damage to a townhome during an alleged romantic dispute.

It's part of what detectives suspect was his plan to sabotage the plumbing and HVAC system.

According to detectives, on Jan. 23rd a witness spotted Gregory Knauss on the roof of a townhome in Peoria. They say Knauss clogged the home's plumbing with spray foam and vandalized the air conditioning unit.

The damage was so extensive that it cost more than $25,000 to fix.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Gregory Knauss

Detectives say Knauss had a dispute with the townhome's resident. There are allegations Knauss was romantically involved with the resident's girlfriend and the resident was going to tell Knauss' wife about it.

After the dispute, Knauss allegedly texted the resident saying, "I know where you live" and threatened to destroy his life.

Knauss is accused of making threats, harassment, reckless damaging of a utility, felony second-degree burglary and criminal damage.

He's reported to be a fire engineer with the Phoenix Fire Department. FOX 10 contacted the city of Phoenix about Knauss' employment status and has not yet heard back.