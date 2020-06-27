Phoenix, Glendale crews extinguish second-alarm warehouse fire

Phoenix and Glendale firefighters teamed up to put out a huge fire at a warehouse in Phoenix on Friday night.

Crews responded to the second-alarm fire at 40th Avenue and Clarendon.

The roof partially collapsed, but no one was inside at the time. More than 100 firefighters went on the defensive, fighting the fire from the outside while protecting nearby buildings.

Firefighters do not know what was inside the warehouse. The cause of the fire is under investigation.