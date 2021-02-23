Phoenix homeowners digging hole for tree unearth bag filled with guns

article

Homeowners in Phoenix who were digging a hole to plant a tree made a shocking discovery when they found a duffle bag filled with rifles and handguns.

According to Phoenix police, the rusted guns were found on Feb. 21 at a home near 91st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

(Phoenix Police Department)

After finding the guns, the homeowners contacted police and handed them over to detectives who will investigate if the weapons were used in any crimes, police said in a tweet.

