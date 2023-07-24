Phoenix man accused of driving while under the influence with his child inside the car

Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a DUI-related incident that involved a child passenger.

According to court documents, 46-year-old Carlos Juan Shaw was arrested during the early morning hours of July 22. Officers conducted a traffic stop on Shaw in the area of 107th Avenue and Indian School Road, after they spotted Shaw driving at a high rate of speed. They also discovered that Shaw was allegedly driving on a suspended license plate.

When officers approached the car Shaw was driving, Shaw was seen consoling his 12-year-old child, who was crying. Officers later smelled alcohol on Shaw's person, as well as noticing that his eyes were bloodshot and watery. Shaw was later asked if he had anything to drink, and Shaw replied he last had a drink about a half-hour prior to the traffic stop.

Officers eventually performed a field sobriety test on Shaw, and in court documents, officers wrote that they saw Shaw using his arms for balance, and miscounted his steps during a portion of the test. Shaw was later taken into custody.

The child in the car, according to court documents, was Shaw's child with his ex-girlfriend. The child's mother later came to the scene, and took custody of the child.

Shaw is accused of Aggravated DUI and child abuse. A judge has allowed Shaw to be freed without bail, but he is not allowed to have contact with the alleged victim in the incident. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 9.

Area where the suspect was arrested