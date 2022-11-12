Phoenix man jailed after a shooting that killed his brother, police say

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

A man was shot and killed in Phoenix early Saturday morning, and police say his brother was arrested in connection.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. near Thunderbird Road and 44th Street at an apartment complex.

That's where Thomas Jackson, 33, was found injured. He was eventually declared dead at the scene.

"Information gathered indicated Dominique Jackson was manipulating a gun and it discharged striking Thomas Jackson," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Melissa Soliz.

Dominique Jackson, 35, the victim's brother, was questioned and taken into custody. He was booked into jail.

The charges he might be facing weren't detailed.

No more information is available.