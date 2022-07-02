Phoenix man shot and killed found in the front yard of a home, police say

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

A man was found shot to death in front of a home early Saturday morning, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The shooting happened near 42nd Street and Southern Avenue around 4 a.m. on July 2. Efren Cayeros, 42, was found in the front yard of a home and was pronounced dead.

Sgt. Philip Krynsky says no suspects are in custody and detectives are looking for information regarding this incident.

Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO. Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).