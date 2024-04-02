Phoenix man shot, killed in Peoria; suspect arrested

A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting in a Peoria neighborhood that left one person dead.

The incident happened on April 2 near 83rd Avenue and Jefferson Street. Officers responded to the area at 3:30 a.m., after receiving reports of someone possibly having a seizure in the roadway.

When officers got to the scene, they found the victim, 33-year-old Jordan Gonzalez of Phoenix, lying in the road.

"Officer’s [sic] rendered aid to the victim until Peoria Fire Medical responded to the scene, and it was determined he had been shot," police said.

Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene.

"This appears to be an isolated incident between individuals possibly known to each other, and there is no danger to the community," police said.

On April 16, police said 37-year-old Michael Villareal Jr. was arrested in connection to the shooting. He was booked into jail and is accused of first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

