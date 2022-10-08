2 Phoenix men badly injured in a shooting next to a restaurant, police say

Two men were badly injured in a shooting next to a Phoenix restaurant on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 8, the police department said.

The shooting happened near 9th Avenue and Dobbins Road. That's where two men were found with gunshot wounds.

They were taken to the hospital and are undergoing treatment. Their conditions aren't known.

"The suspects left the area in a vehicle before officers arrived. I have no suspect or vehicle information to release currently," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky.