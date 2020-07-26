Phoenix murder investigation: Loved ones remember victim as police arrest her boyfriend

A woman was found dead in her apartment and police are investigating the case as a homicide.

The victim's boyfriend was arrested for second degree murder.

50-year-old Lori Bourque had recently moved in to the apartment near near 15th Avenue and Camelback Road and welcomed the man into her home. Her best friend says she wishes she could have helped prevent this tragedy.

"One of the most compassionate, maybe the most compassionate person I’ve met.. an incredible deep caring soul full of love for others, feisty too.. she was sassy and wonderfully bold in the brightest way," said April Bryan.

Bryan says she's been best friends with Bourque since meeting at Deer Valley High School in 1984. Through decades of friendship and Bryan moving out of Arizona, she says Bourque never changed her loving nature for those she cared for.

Bryan says earlier in July, Bourque started dating 46-year-old Kenneth Benson, letting him move in with her.

Advertisement

"But the choice he made was to take her life," said Bryan.

Around 9 p.m. on July 20, police say Bourque was found dead with a hammer nearby and the gas stove was left on. Using probable cause, officers arrested Benson.

Bryan says she advised Bourque to stay independent as she began a new chapter. This outcome has been hard to accept.

“She was so excited about this apartment and I was so proud of her she was rebuilding her life and she had her independence.”

I did speak to Bourque's son via Facebook Messenger. It's a difficult time for him as you can imagine, but he just wants his mother to know how much he loved her and looked up to her.