Phoenix officer bitten by suspect following foot chase, police say

A suspect has been arrested after a Phoenix Police officer was seriously injured while responding to a robbery call on Wednesday night near 2nd and Dunlap Avenues.

Just after 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 17, officers responded to the area for reports of a person being robbed by an armed suspect.

"When officers arrived, they observed a man, identified as 41-year-old Christopher Leos, matching the description of the armed suspect and attempted to contact him," Sgt. Robert Scherer said in a statement. "Leos ran from the officers who gave chase. One officer caught up to Leos; however, Leos resisted arrest when the officer attempted to detain him. During this struggle, Leos bit the officer’s arm, breaking skin, and attempted to gain control of the officer’s duty weapon."

The officer ultimately gained control of Leos and arrested him.

The injured officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated at a hospital and is now recovering at home.

Leos was evaluated at a hospital before being booked into jail. He is accused of aggravated assault on a police officer.

"The original victim of the robbery that generated this call for service did not remain on scene and was not contacted," police said.

Map of where the incident happened