Phoenix officer rear-ended by suspected DUI driver: PD

A Phoenix Police officer was not seriously hurt after being rear-ended early Wednesday morning by a suspected impaired driver.

The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. on April 3 while the officer was stopped at a red light near 7th Avenue and Watkins Street.

At the time of the crash, the officer was transporting a woman to jail.

"The officer and the female suspect both received follow up care at the hospital for precaution," police said. "The adult female driver of the other vehicle was issued a citation and later released."

The suspect was not identified.

