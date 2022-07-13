Phoenix officers discover meth, heroin, fentanyl and Xanax in man's truck

article

A 40-year-old man faces multiple charges after Phoenix police officers discovered methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, Xanax and guns in his truck last week.

Patrol officers had responded to reports of a man passed out in his vehicle near 16th Street and Beardsley Road on July 7.

A search of the truck reportedly revealed:

867.5 grams of methamphetamine

70.5 grams of heroin

42 Xanax bars

949 fentanyl pills

4 guns

Donald Garwood, the man found unconscious in the truck, was arrested and booked into jail.

More Arizona headlines