Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix officers discover meth, heroin, fentanyl and Xanax in man's truck

By May Phan
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Phoenix officers found meth, heroin, fentanyl and other contraband in a man's truck on July 7. article

Phoenix officers say they found meth, heroin, fentanyl and other contraband in a man's truck on July 7. (Phoenix PD)

Expand

PHOENIX - A 40-year-old man faces multiple charges after Phoenix police officers discovered methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, Xanax and guns in his truck last week.

Patrol officers had responded to reports of a man passed out in his vehicle near 16th Street and Beardsley Road on July 7.

A search of the truck reportedly revealed:

  • 867.5 grams of methamphetamine
  • 70.5 grams of heroin
  • 42 Xanax bars
  • 949 fentanyl pills
  • 4 guns

Donald Garwood, the man found unconscious in the truck, was arrested and booked into jail.

More Arizona headlines