Phoenix officers discover meth, heroin, fentanyl and Xanax in man's truck
PHOENIX - A 40-year-old man faces multiple charges after Phoenix police officers discovered methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, Xanax and guns in his truck last week.
Patrol officers had responded to reports of a man passed out in his vehicle near 16th Street and Beardsley Road on July 7.
A search of the truck reportedly revealed:
- 867.5 grams of methamphetamine
- 70.5 grams of heroin
- 42 Xanax bars
- 949 fentanyl pills
- 4 guns
Donald Garwood, the man found unconscious in the truck, was arrested and booked into jail.