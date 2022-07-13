Suspects wanted after victim shot during Tempe armed robbery

Tempe police are searching for two suspects after a victim was shot during an armed robbery back in May.

The crime, which happened on May 17, happened near Kyrene and Knox roads.

Detectives say one of the suspects robbed and then shot a victim, and the other suspect was his accomplice. No other details were released about what happened during the alleged robbery.

The suspects were described as 5'7" Hispanic men between the ages of 18 to 25 years old. One had a medium build and was last seen wearing gray shorts, a black Diamond Supply Co. shirt, and a black backpack.

The second suspect reportedly had a thin build and was wearing a black ski mask, white shirt, jeans, and white Air Force Ones.

Police say the getaway vehicle is an older model silver or gold Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tempe Police at 480-350-8311 or submit an anonymous tip at tempe.gov/police.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ One of the suspects, described as a young Hispanic male.

More Arizona headlines