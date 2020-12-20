Phoenix PD: 2 dead, 4 injured in crash near 32nd St and Broadway

article

Two people are dead and four others are injured following an early morning crash near 32nd Street and Broadway on Dec. 20.

Phoenix Police say a Toyota Scion was driving south down 32nd Street when it crashed into a Kia Optima exiting the freeway.

An adult man and woman in the Kia died at the scene, and a young girl who was also in the car sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The three people inside the Toyota received non-life threatening injuries as well.

Police say the driver of the Toyota was impaired.

The area will be closed for several hours while the investigation continues, police say.

