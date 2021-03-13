Phoenix PD looking for robbery suspect who allegedly hit store clerk with liquor bottle

Phoenix Police are looking for a man who reportedly stole from a liquor store and struck an employee in the head with a bottle on Feb. 7.

Officers say the suspect walked into a liquor store near 3rd Avenue and Thomas and stole a bottle of alcohol from the shelf.

When a store employee confronted him, a fight broke out. He hit the employee in the head with the bottle before running away, police said.

The suspect is described as a 5'10", 170-pound Hispanic or Native American man in his twenties. He is believed to have a mustache and was seen on camera wearing a yellow hoodie, a black-and-white T-shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

