Phoenix PD: One dead in shooting near 39th Avenue and Thomas

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Phoenix police investigating deadly shooting

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place near 39th Avenue and Thomas on Jan. 24.

Sources told FOX 10 that two vehicles started shooting each other, and one car fled the scene.

Officers found the other car with a dead man inside. The victim was not identified.

Police have not released information about a possible suspect or vehicle description at this time.

