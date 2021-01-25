Phoenix PD: One dead in shooting near 39th Avenue and Thomas

Phoenix Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place near 39th Avenue and Thomas on Jan. 24.

Sources told FOX 10 that two vehicles started shooting each other, and one car fled the scene.

Officers found the other car with a dead man inside. The victim was not identified.

Police have not released information about a possible suspect or vehicle description at this time.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: