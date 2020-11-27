Phoenix PD: One dead in three-car crash near 16th St and Buckeye

article

Phoenix Police are investigating a three-vehicle collision that left one person dead near 16th Street and Buckeye on Nov. 27.

The crash happened early Friday morning when a speeding silver truck heading northbound drove into incoming traffic and crashed into a black sedan driving southbound near the I-17 freeway.

The truck continued to drive northbound down 16th Street when it crossed into the southbound lanes again, colliding into a silver sedan just south of Buckeye Road.

The unidentified driver of the silver sedan died at the scene, and the truck driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the black sedan from the first crash was not hurt, but was taken to the hospital as a precaution because of her pregnancy.

The intersection at 16th Street and Buckeye is restricted, but Buckeye Road can still be accessed.

