Phoenix PD searching for suspect who shot two people during party

Phoenix Police is searching for information after a suspect shot two people during a house party near 18th Street and Broadway on Dec. 12.

Police responded to calls about the shooting overnight on Saturday, learning that the unknown suspect shot multiple times at the home, causing multiple people to run from the house.

One victim is seriously injured but is expected to survive, while the other victim was found at a nearby home with non-life threatening injuries. The victims were described as 19- and 20-year-old men.

The shooter ran away before police arrived. Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix PD or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

