Phoenix PD: Store employee shot after bystander attempted to stop shoplifter

Phoenix Police say a man has been injured near 32nd Street and Indian School Road after a mishap involving a bystander who was trying to help stop a shoplifter on Jan. 30.

When officers arrived at the scene Saturday morning, they found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. An investigation later revealed that the victim was a store employee who was trying to a stop a shoplifter.

A man had been standing outside when he saw the employee chase the shoplifter out of the business, police say. He reportedly fired at the thief to stop him but missed, striking the store worker instead. He remained at the scene to speak with police.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but he is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing.

