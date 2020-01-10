Phoenix Police: 15-year-olds arrested in connection with shooting that seriously injured man

article

Officials with the Phoenix Police Department say they have arrested two people in connection with a shooting Thursday morning that seriously injured a man.

Police say the shooting happened at around 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, near the intersection of Southern and 7th Avenues, and involved four suspects in total. The suspects approached the 66-year-old victim's car on foot and attempted a robbery at gunpoint.

The suspects, according to police, fired into the vehicle. The victim was struck by the gunfire, and was located at his home near Southern and Central Avenues. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to police, detectives who were in the area investigating an unrelated case were able to arrest two suspects quickly. The two people arrested are identified as 15-year-olds, and are accused of second-degree murder, armed robbery, discharging a firearm at a structure and minor in possession of a firearm.

Police are still looking for two other male suspects, one of them described as a 20-year-old. Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

