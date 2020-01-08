Phoenix Police: 2-year-old child mauled by dog in house

article

Phoenix Police officials say a two-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was mauled by a dog at her home.

According to a statement released by Sgt. Thommy Thompson on Wednesday, police were called out to a home near 35th Avenue and Campbell at around 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday. The girl was inside the home with her mother and several others at the time of the incident.

Police officials say when the mother picked the girl up, the dog jumped up and snatched the girl out of the mother's arms, and started mauling the girl.

Sgt. Thompson said someone inside the house eventually shot and killed the dog. The family, however, would not say who shot the dog. No gun was recovered, and others inside the home fled and never returned.

The girl, according to police, was taken to the hospital by her family.