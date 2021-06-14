Phoenix Police: 3-year-old boy, girl injured in shooting

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
9
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 12:00 PM MST until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Phoenix Police: 3-year-old boy, girl injured in shooting

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
silent witness article

PHOENIX - Police say multiple people were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Phoenix, including a 3-year-old boy and girl.

According to police, the shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. on June 11 near 16th Street and Thomas Road.

Police say two people, a 31-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man, suffered gunshot injuries. Two young children, a 3-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl, were injured by fragments or debris during the shooting.

All of the victims were hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

"Witnesses reported that the shooting was related to an ongoing feud between neighbors," Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said Monday.

The suspect left the scene before police arrived.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Arizona Headlines

Texas man reported missing at Grand Canyon
slideshow

Texas man reported missing at Grand Canyon

According to the National Park Service, 49-year-old Charles Lyon of Tyler, Texas was last seen on June 10 at the Best Western in Tusayan.

Crews battling Cornville Fire in Yavapai County; 1,000 acres burned so far
slideshow

Crews battling Cornville Fire in Yavapai County; 1,000 acres burned so far

A new wildfire in Yavapai County has already destroyed one structure, authorities say.

Hikers fear loss of beloved secret on Picketpost Mountain due to Telegraph Fire
slideshow

Hikers fear loss of beloved secret on Picketpost Mountain due to Telegraph Fire

At the mountain's summit lies a red mailbox, strikingly out of place while being welcomed by all who make the 4,000-foot high trek.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.