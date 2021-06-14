Phoenix Police: 3-year-old boy, girl injured in shooting

article

Police say multiple people were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Phoenix, including a 3-year-old boy and girl.

According to police, the shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. on June 11 near 16th Street and Thomas Road.

Police say two people, a 31-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man, suffered gunshot injuries. Two young children, a 3-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl, were injured by fragments or debris during the shooting.

All of the victims were hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

"Witnesses reported that the shooting was related to an ongoing feud between neighbors," Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said Monday.

The suspect left the scene before police arrived.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.