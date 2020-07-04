Phoenix Police: 47-year-old dead following motorcycle crash

article

Phoenix Police officials have released details surrounding a crash Friday night that killed a motorcycle driver.

According to a statement released by Sgt. Margaret Cox Saturday morning, the crash happened at around 7:43 p.m. along Cave Creek Road, south of the intersection of Cave Creek Road and Greenway Road.

Police officials say the motorcycle driver, identified as 47-year-old Eric Bandstra, was driving his motorcycle when he failed to control his speed on a curved roadway and struck the raised curb.

Fire crews, according to Sgt. Cox, took Bandstra to a hospital, where he later died.

Police officials say an investigation is ongoing.

