Phoenix police: Argument leads to fatal shooting of 20-year-old at apartment complex

article

Police say an argument between three people led to the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in the parking lot of a Phoenix apartment complex.

According to Phoenix police, the shooting happened on May 31 at 4:46 p.m. at an apartment complex near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road.

Police say shots were fired in the parking lot and a 20-year-old man was injured. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Two suspects fled the parking lot in unknown vehicles.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6141 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.