Phoenix Police: Arrest made following shooting that sent 2 people to the hospital

Phoenix Police officials say an arrest has been made in connection with a shooting Sunday night that sent two people to the hospital.

According to a statement issued Monday, 56-year-old Kenneth Preston was arrested and accused of aggravated assault at around 10:00 a.m. Monday, in an area near the intersection of 19th Avenue and Baseline Road.

Phoenix Police officials say its officers were sent to a residential neighborhood in an area southeast of Peoria and 19th Avenues, at around 11:12 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people, since identified as a 28-year-old man and a 30-year-old man, with gunshot wounds. The two were taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say Preston was in a verbal argument with his girlfriend prior to the shooting. Preston then left the home, and his girlfriend called her adult sons to the home to help her move items out.

When Preston returned, investigators say he shot the two men.