Phoenix Police investigate 2 separate fatal car crashes

The Phoenix Police Department released information on two, separate fatal car crashes that happened Wednesday.

A 21-year-old woman died Wednesday afternoon after police say she was struck by a driver.

At around 1 p.m., Phoenix Police say they responded to 2500 West Beryl Avenue for reports of a woman who was hit by a truck.

Officers learned a truck was traveling through a parking lot when the woman fell into the road and the driver hit her.

A man was detained at the scene but was let go for not being directly involved in the crash.

The victim has been identified as Chandler Cilk.

The second fatal crash happened at 48th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard around 4:40 p.m.

Phoenix Police say a motorcycle was heading westbound on Encanto Boulevard when its operator, 17-year-old Erik Flores-Valenzuela, crashed into a pickup truck making a turn.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say speed nor impairment appear to have been factors with the pickup truck, however, investigators are working to determine if the speed of the motorcycle was a factor in the crash.