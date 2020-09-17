Phoenix police investigating deadly hit-and-run car collision

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle on 16th Street and McDowell on Sept. 17, Phoenix police say.

The victim, identified at 33-year-old Dustin Terbenson, died at the scene.

The crash happened at approximately 3 a.m. on Thursday after a vehicle driving down 16th Street hit Terbenson, fleeing before police arrived.

Police have not released any information about the vehicle involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix PD at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news.