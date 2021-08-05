Phoenix police investigating shooting in south Phoenix
article
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in south Phoenix.
On Aug. 5 at 2:15 p.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting near 22nd and Southern Avenues.
Investigators say when they arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition and eventually was pronounced dead.
An investigation is underway.
